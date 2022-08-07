Search

07 Aug 2022

Two men arrested after 300,000 euro cannabis haul

Two men arrested after 300,000 euro cannabis haul

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 10:25 AM

Two men have been arrested after the seizure of cannabis worth 300,000 euro during searches in Co Tipperary and Co Carlow, the Garda said.

The searches were carried out on Saturday as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing investigation into the activities of an organised crime group.

Gardai said they stopped a vehicle on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny at 10.50am and found about 100,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis within a concealed compartment in the boot.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

During the course of a follow-up search at a residence on the Tullow Road in Co Carlow at about 3pm, gardai conducted a search of a vehicle on the property and about 200,000 euro of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment and seized.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The two men are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media