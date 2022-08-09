Search

09 Aug 2022

Heat warning issued for 18 counties in Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 6:05 PM

A heat warning has been issued for 18 counties in Ireland by Met Eireann.

The forecaster’s status yellow high temperature warning comes into effect for all counties in Leinster and Munster from noon on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

It is expected to be “very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday”, with maximum temperatures to go up to 27-29C.

Met Eireann said it will also be warm at night, with temperatures generally staying above 15C.

Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

The impacts of this unusually hot weather for August includes heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; high solar UV index; and a risk of water related incidents.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution during the hot spell.

In particular, the RSA is advising road users to be aware of the dangers posed by “sun glare”, particularly at junctions and road crossings.

This can result in the intensity and brightness of the sun temporarily dazzling or blinding drivers.

It is also advising road users to ensure they have enough water, ensure drivers’ windscreens have been cleared of grease or grime, and to watch out for vulnerable road users.

Local News

