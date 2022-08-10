Gardaí seek public assistance in search for missing 11 year old Ukrainian refugee

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in finding a Ukrainian child missing from her home since yesterday (August 9) morning.
Eleven year old Marharyta Konissarova - described as being approximately 5'3" in height, of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder length hair and green eyes - went missing from her home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday at approximately 10am.
Marharyta is a Ukrainian national who fled the war in Ukraine and has only been in Ireland for three months.
When last seen, she was wearing chequered trousers.
According to Gardaí, it is possible Marharyta has dyed her hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
