ALERT: Primark recalls children's homeware product due to safety concerns

A popular clothing and lifestyle shop has recalled a homeware product due to safety concerns.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Primark/Penneys recalled its Primark Winnie the Pooh plate due to the possible risk of migration into food of chemicals including lead and formaldehyde.
Health effects are not expected from using the plates.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Primark/Penney’s stores supplied with the implicated plates.
