WEATHER: Isolated showers and sunny spells to be expected today (August 16)

Weather today (August 16) will be mostly dry apart from some isolated light showers, though sunny spells will develop throughout the day.
Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, mildest in the south, with lows of 6 to 11 degrees expected tonight.
It will be largely dry this evening with some passing showers, while some isolated showers can be expected tomorrow (August 17) after a mainly dry start with sunny spells.
Cloud will build from the west in the afternoon tomorrow, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western and northwestern areas by evening.
Highest temperatures will be between 16 degrees in the northwest and 21 degrees in the southeast
