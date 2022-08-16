Murder probe after woman in her 70s found dead in Kerry

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at her home in Co Kerry.

The woman, named locally as Miriam Burns, was discovered at a property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Ms Burns, a mother-of-four in her 70s, was found with unexplained injuries.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday afternoon at University Hospital Kerry by state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardai said the results are not being released for “operational reasons”.

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer, gardai said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is keeping the family informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence remains sealed off.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the Ardshanavooley area between 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Monday and saw anything that drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.