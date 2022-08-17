Search

17 Aug 2022

Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show after pandemic

Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show after pandemic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 7:30 PM

Thousands of people have attended the Dublin Horse Show on the first day of its return to the RDS since the onset of the pandemic.

The five-day show involving national and international equine competitions kicked off on Wednesday at the historic showgrounds.

The event, which is marking its 147th year, was forced to take a two-year break because of Covid-19.

It was officially opened on Wednesday by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who arrived in the Lord Mayor’s horse-drawn coach dating from 1791.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 people will attend over the five days to watch over 1,600 horses and ponies take part in almost 170 equestrian events.

US Olympic rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce, will be among the international showjumpers in attendance.

The total prize fund for this year’s show is more than 1.2 million euro.

There are also 300 exhibition stands showcasing art, antiques, beauty, fashion and equestrian wares.

Dublin Horse Show director Pat Hanly said he is delighted the event is back, adding there has been “great support and energy”.

He told RTE: “Covid may have been difficult for lots of people but it was pretty helpful for the horse industry. A lot of people used the time to get back horseriding. Some of our riders have had fabulous results since their return.”

He added that the show sets the standard nationally and internationally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media