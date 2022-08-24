Search

24 Aug 2022

Robert Troy asked housing minister to support landlords seeking to evict tenants

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 6:06 PM

Junior Minister Robert Troy used Dail speaking time to call on the housing minister to support landlords seeking to evict tenants during the pandemic, when the moratorium on evictions was in place.

The Fianna Fail TD questioned the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien about an issue where landlords where in the process of securing evictions notices against “non-conforming tenants”, but the process was suspended because of the Covid pandemic.

On Tuesday, June 16 2020, Mr Troy used parliamentary questions to get information on how the minister would help landlords who were prevented from evicting tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, landlords were prevented from issuing a Notice of Termination to tenants. The emergency measures were introduced into law to protect tenants during the pandemic.

The moratorium on evictions was lifted last year.

In response to Mr Troy, the housing minister said that rent increases were prohibited and tenants could not be forced to leave their rental accommodation, other than in exceptional circumstances.

“My department, in collaboration with the RTB, recently published a guidance document on Covid-19 supports for landlords and tenants that sets out the emergency rental measures and income and other supports available to tenants and landlords during the emergency period,” Mr O’Brien said at the time.

“Tenants are required to continue to observe the normal terms and conditions of their lease including paying rent to their landlord during the Covid-19 emergency period and, in the event of tenants having difficulty doing so, they are encouraged to engage with their landlords at the earliest opportunity.

“They should also engage with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) as income supports and rent supplement are available to assist them.

“Where a notice of termination was served before the emergency period, it cannot take effect until after the emergency period unless the termination was grounded on foot of a breach of tenant obligations and the RTB (Residential Tenancy Board) issue a Determination Order validating the termination to proceed during the emergency period.

“A landlord can serve their tenant with a warning notice during the emergency period if their tenant is in rent arrears or otherwise failing to fulfil their obligations.

“The landlord must give their tenant 28 days, rather than the usual 14 days, from receipt of a rent arrears warning notice to pay the arrears.

“The longer rent arrears warning notice during the emergency period is intended to afford more time for tenants to seek any necessary income support. A notice of tenancy termination cannot be served by a landlord during the emergency period for any reason.”

The Longford-Westmeath TD was also told that the emergency measures provided that tenants who had been legally evicted can remain in their accommodation, while continuing to pay rent and continuing to observe the normal terms and conditions of their lease.

“However, where the RTB determines a dispute in favour of the landlord, a termination may take place during the emergency period,” Mr O’Brien added.

Mr Troy has been at the centre of a controversy in recent weeks after he failed to declare all his property dealings to the Dail register of members’ interests.

He is facing mounting pressure over his property interests and had to make a total of seven amendments to the Dail register.

