Man seriously injured in fire at Dublin house

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a house in Dublin.
It is understood he was one of five people in the house in the Cromcastle Road area near Coolock when the fire began in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardai attended the scene along with emergency services at about 2.20am and Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire.
A Garda spokesman said the man was taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital for treatment and that a number of the other occupants of the house were also taken to the hospital for “treatment of non-life threatening injuries”.
The scene was preserved for a time to allow for a technical examination to be conducted.
Pictured l-r: Debbie Tarlington, CMS Bereavement and Loss; Kayla Thornton, Admin; Brenda Cooper, End-of-Life Care Committee; Fiona Dalton, End-of-Life Care Committee
James Stephens defender Shane Donoghue gets in a clever flick on O’Loughlin Gaels centre forward Luke Hogan during their St Canices Credit Union senior league clash. Picture: Willie Dempsey
John Dwan and son Ronan, Belinda McClung, Jaimie Duff, Aisling Dwan, Deborah Thomson, Lucinda Russell and Trish Dwan enjoying the post-class gathering at the Dublin Horse Show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.