30 Aug 2022

Two teenage boys drown in tragic lake accident

Emergency services recover second casualty

Two young men drowned at Enagh Lough

Two young men drowned at Enagh Lough outside Derry.

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 10:24 AM

Heartbreaking news emerged from Enagh Lough in Strathfoyle on the outskirts of Derrycity overnight, where several emergency services had been involved in an ongoing incident.

The PSNI has confirmed that the remains of two 16-year-old boys were recovered from the lough. 

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police can confirm that the bodies of two 16-year-old males have been recovered from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry.

 

"Inspector Brogan said: 'Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

 

Monday, August 29: Several blue light services have been present at an incident at Enagh Lough near Strathfoyle on the outskirts of Derry.

The PSNI, Ambulance Service, Fire Service and Foyle Search and Rescue were tasked to the area following a 999 call just before 6.30pm, with members of the public being asked to avoid the area.

 

Derry Now understands two young people have subsequently been transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance and a search is continuing for a third.

 

Speaking to Derry Now, Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan (SDLP), who was present at the scene throughout, said the emergency response was being stood down.

Two people taken to hospital after Lough Enagh incident

He added: "While the outcome of this incident is not clear at the minute, it is an awful, awful tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the young people involved and all affected by this tragedy."

 

