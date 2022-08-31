Search

01 Sept 2022

People with health conditions invited to come forward for Covid booster vaccine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

People aged 12 to 49 with long-term health conditions and healthcare workers are being invited to make an appointment for their second Covid-19 booster dose.

Those who are aged over 50 and people who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and pharmacies.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said: “We know that those who have long-term health conditions are at greater risk from serious illness from Covid-19.

“Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come into the autumn.

“We are now also calling healthcare workers for their next Covid-19 booster.

“We know immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection.”

Eileen Whelan, HSE national lead for test, trace and vaccination, said: “From today we are moving into the next groups who are due their next booster.

“Those with long-term health conditions aged 12 to 49 can book their booster appointment from today once it has been four months since their last Covid-19 vaccination or since they were last infected.

“Healthcare workers can also book their next booster appointment from today.”

More information on who is eligible is available at www.hse.ie.

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged five to 11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary vaccine course.

