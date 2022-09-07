Popular vegan dessert product recalled due to allergen concerns - FSAI

All batches of a popular vegan dessert have been recalled due to allergen issues.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Galberts Plant Based Desserts Lemon Cheesecake (pack size 2 x 100g, all batches and expiry dates) has been removed from supermarkets due to the presence of an unintentional ingredient.
Walnuts were detected in an ingredient of the cheesecake base and are therefore not mentioned on the label.
This may make the affected batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of walnuts
