Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, a Buckingham Palace statement has confirmed, with Prince Charles now immediately becoming King.

The Queen passed away earlier today at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch.

She was also the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state.

The following is a statement by the Taoiseach on the death of Queen Elizabeth:

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.

"The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.

"That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.

"Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen.

"In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.

"To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign.

"Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."