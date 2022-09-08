Search

08 Sept 2022

Queen helped cement culture of reconciliation between UK and Ireland – McAleese

Queen helped cement culture of reconciliation between UK and Ireland – McAleese

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 10:23 PM

Former Irish president Mary McAleese has hailed the Queen’s contribution to cementing a culture of reconciliation between the UK and Ireland.

Mrs McAleese hosted the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on their historic visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011.

The first visit by a British monarch in 100 years was steeped with symbolism and was widely acknowledged as a landmark moment in the development of Anglo-Irish relations in the peace process era.

The Queen famously spoke a few words in Irish as she addressed a state banquet in Dublin Castle and also bowed her head as she laid a wreath in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance for those who died fighting for Irish freedom.

Mrs McAleese, who along with her husband Martin welcomed the Royal couple to Ireland, paid tribute to the Queen’s legacy.

“Through His Excellency, the British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, I have today offered my condolences on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, to her family and the people of the United Kingdom to whom she gave such faithful and dignified service for many decades,” she said.

“The people of Ireland will fondly remember her historic visit in 2011 when her presence and her words did so much to cement a culture of reconciliation and partnership between these islands.

“The warm welcome she received underlined the great desire of the Irish people, a desire strongly reciprocated by Her Majesty, The Queen, for good neighbourly relationships to flourish between us.

“Let us hope that legacy, in which she invested so much, will be honoured and realised.”

Mrs McAleese was president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media