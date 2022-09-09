Search

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault incident at Electric Picnic

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Sept 2022 1:47 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of assault that occurred at Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Co. Laois, on Friday September 2, 2022.
 
The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set.
 
One man aged in his 30s was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.
 
Investigations are ongoing.
 
Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.
 
Any person with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda Station.

