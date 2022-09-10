Aer Lingus warns of flight delays from Dublin Airport after IT failure

Aer Lingus has warned of delays to some flights from Dublin Airport following a technical failure in its online reservation and operation system.

Customers reported long queues at the airport on Saturday as the airline’s check in was being handled manually.

We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period. We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) September 10, 2022

Aer Lingus said: “We are currently having connection issues with our cloud-based reservation and operational systems impacting on check-in and boarding processes.

“This may cause some delay and disruption to our services over the coming hours.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period.

“We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.”

Due to an IT outage @AerLingus is experiencing an internal issue at present impacting their check in & boarding processes. As they work to resolve the issue we ask Guests to cooperate with our teams. This is not impacting any other airlines. We thank everyone for their patience. pic.twitter.com/5iCC2cGWOn — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 10, 2022

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said it was an internal issue for the airline caused by an “IT outage”.

It added: “As they work to resolve the issue we ask guests to co-operate with our teams.

“This is not impacting any other airlines.”