'A gesture of solidarity' - Irish bishops to pray for Ukraine in upcoming Day of Prayer

Bishops across Ireland will lead a special day of prayer for peace in Ukraine this week.

Irish clergy will participate in a Day of Prayer tomorrow (Wednesday September 14) on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, which will be celebrated in a particularly solemn way in the Eastern Rite.

Speaking ahead of the Day of Prayer, Archbishop Eamon Martin said, "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who have been stricken by war since the 24 February, it is proposed that a day of prayer be held throughout the whole continent.

"I welcome this powerful prayerful initiative and invite everyone to pray in a special way for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday.”

A message from Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Apostolic visitator for Ukrainians resident in Ireland and Northern Ireland, stated: "We are now in the seventh month since the 24 February full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. President Putin was sure that he would overrun Ukraine in three short days.

"He did not expect that the people of Ukraine, regardless of their ethnic background, religious affiliation or language group, love their country and are determined to defend it. For Ukrainians there is no going back to the tyranny and oppression that generations experienced under Russian imperial and Soviet rule from the middle of the 17th century. When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, the people of Eastern Europe, including Russia, had hope for the future, and, until Putin’s first invasion in 2014, Ukraine had made great progress as a post-Soviet state."

He continued: "It is truly hard for us to believe that such a war could even be possible, with the kind of horrific brutality against the civilian population that we have seen in the last seven months. At the same time, we are inspired to see how the people of Western Europe have opened their hearts to the thousands that have fled harm’s way seeking temporary refuge.

"In this effort communities across Ireland have also extended their traditional and world-famous Irish hospitality to newly-arrived Ukrainians, for which I am particularly grateful. The struggle is not over yet, and the cost of rebuilding will be unimaginable—broken lives and families, destroyed homes, villages, farmlands, cities, infrastructure. But for now, we give glory to God for his many blessings, and for the grace he has shown us through the kindness and generosity of the wonderful people of Ireland."

Bishop Nowakowski also included a prayer for Ukraine for the Day of Prayer (below):

Prayer for Ukraine (composed by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski)

Almighty and Great God,

accept our gratitude for your boundless mercy towards us.

Hear the supplication of our afflicted hearts for the land and people of Ukraine,

as they confront foreign aggression and invasion.

Open the eyes of those who have been overtaken by a spirit of deception and violence, that they be horrified by their works.

Grant victory over the powers of evil that have arisen and bless Ukraine with your gifts of liberty, peace, tranquility, and good fortune.

We implore you, O Merciful God,

look with grace upon those who courageously defend their land. Remember the mothers and fathers, the innocent children,

widows and orphans, the disabled and helpless,

those seeking shelter and refuge,

who reach out to you and to their fellow human beings looking for mercy and compassion.

Bless the hearts of those who have already shown great generosity and solidarity, and those who prepare to receive their Ukrainian brothers and sisters in Ukraine’s greatest time of need.

Bring us together as your children, your creation,

and instil in us your strength, wisdom and understanding.

May you be praised and glorified,

now and forever, and to the ages of ages. Amen.