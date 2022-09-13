Almost 80 community projects nationwide to benefit from over €2.75m funding

Almost 80 community projects nationwide will benefit from over €2.75million in newly announced funding.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced news of the funding today (Tuesday September 13) with grants of up to €50,000 set to benefit sports clubs, schools and community groups all over Ireland.

Projects receiving funding today include the development of an outdoor recreation area for teens at Tournafulla Community Council in Co Limerick, outdoor lighting for a riverside walkway in Rosses Park Community Walk Dungloe in Co Donegal, and the development of a maze and outdoor cinema screen at The Organic Centre in Co Leitrim.

Funding of €42,792 will also go towards the development of a sensory garden at Tigh an Oileáin on Valentia Island in Co Kerry, with €40,000 towards the installation of a basketball/tennis court at Clonin Sports Field Committee in Co Laois, and €37,804.95 for the installation of a life for disability access at West Sligo Family Resource Centre in Co Sligo.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said, "Our sports clubs, schools and community groups are the lifeblood of Rural Ireland. They are a focal point – places where people of all ages come together to socialise and meet up with friends.

"This investment of over €2.75 million under the CLÁR Programme will support 74 diverse community projects the length and breadth of the country. It’s an investment that will improve the lives of our young people – providing them with facilities such as astroturf pitches, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and even outdoor pool areas.

She continued: "And the funding will also be used to deliver the likes of walkways and sensory gardens, which families and our elderly people can enjoy. The funding I’m announcing today is another example of the positive impact ‘Our Rural Future’ is having in towns and villages the length and breadth of the country.

"I want to commend the work of all the successful applicants. They should be very proud of the wonderful projects they have put forward on behalf of their communities and I wish them the very best of luck in bringing these projects to fruition.”

Other successful projects receiving funding today include astroturf pitches, community gyms, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, outdoor pool tables, outdoor cinemas, walkways, public toilets and car park facilities.