Gardaí issue advice to Garth Brooks concert-goers ahead of final Croke Park gig

An Garda Síochána has issued advice to Garth Brook concert-goers ahead of tonight's show (September 17).

People attending the concert in Croke Park are advised to be aware of a transport plan created by Gardaí in conjunction with transport agencies, with patrons urged to utilise public transport to and from the concert.

Patrons are also advised to be aware there is no facility for leaving bags and no areas to drop and collect.

Additionally, Clonliffe College no longer has a parking facility.

Gardaí are requesting concert-goers to respect residents living in the area surrounding Croke Park and behave in an appropriate manner when going to and from the stadium.

Issues such as illegal parking, anti-social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by An Garda Síochána and patrons are asked to desist from such behaviour.

Coach parking is located only in two designated coach drop / collection / parking areas being provided for these concerts. One is located at the D.C.C. facility on Collins Avenue (located beside Whitehall GAA Club), while the second is a coach drop / collection at Alfie Byrne Road and parking at South Bank Road.

The designated route for travelling to and from this facility is M50/M1 via port tunnel.

Coach drivers are requested to travel directly to the coach parking area where concert patrons can then disembark and park or return to collect passengers after the concert finishes. Coach drivers should note that MOUNTJOY SQUARE IS CLOSED for the entire concert and coach parking or drop off / pick up will not be permitted in that area.

In addition, coaches will not be permitted to drop off / pick up passengers on any of the arterial routes around Croke Park Stadium. This will be strictly enforced by the Garda Roads Policing Units.

Tonight's concert begins at 7.30pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

For full details of all public transport please see:

National Journey Planner

www.dublinbus.ie

www.luas.ie

www.irishrail.ie

www.buseireann.ie

www.crokepark.ie



