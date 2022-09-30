Search

30 Sept 2022

Five year old Northern Irish boy dies after bike collides with van

Five year old Northern Irish boy dies after bike collides with van

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:29 PM

A five-year-old boy has died in Co Derry after he was struck by a van while on his bike.

Police confirmed Ollie Simmons-Watt died after the single-vehicle collision in Limavady on Thursday.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

“We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dashcam or other footage, to get in touch via 101 and quote reference number 1235 of September 29.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information following a fatal two-vehicle crash in the Curr Road area of Beragh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after 11.25am that a lorry and a grey Renault Modus had been involved in a collision in the area.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to hospital following the incident. Sadly, he has since passed away.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has footage of it, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 582 of September 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media