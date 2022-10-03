Search

03 Oct 2022

Number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland reaches 54,000

Number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland reaches 54,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:42 PM

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Ireland since the onset of war in their country, data shows.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found a total of 54,771 people from Ukraine arrived in Ireland up to September 25.

More than 1,000 people arrived in the previous week.

All Ukrainians have been issued with personal public service numbers (PPSNs) under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women aged 20 and over account for 46% of arrivals to date, while children and teenagers aged 0-19 years, both male and female, account for 35%.

The highest percentage of those arriving, a total of 19,121 individuals (more than a third of all arrivals), were categorised as “one parent with children” under the broad relationship classification headings used.

As of September 25, 67% of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, English language proficiency was noted as being a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 19,589 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 14,209 had recorded previous occupations, with professionals being the largest group at 32%.

Of the 13,878 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 67% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

CSO statistician Karola Graupner said the latest data provides insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“We show two maps in this release based on mapping 51,788 individuals, or 95% of arrivals, to a location within Ireland,” she said.

“The first map is a count of arrivals by local electoral area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA (per 100 of the preliminary Census 2022 de facto population).

“Both North Inner City in Dublin and Killarney in Co Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,558.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.07% to 7.87%.

“The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Co Clare.”

The map is based on the local post office addresses through which arrivals were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection or, if available, the arrivals’ residential address where an accommodation recognition payment is payable to the host of the residence.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media