WATCH: Irish Rail posts latest CCTV footage of near misses at level crossings

Irish Rail has released the latest footage of near misses at railway level crossings.
The incidents involve a cyclist who hits the railing, a car and a tractor with a load of hay bales.
Irish Rail has reminded people to always obey warnings and never take a chance at railway crossings.
The remind people that they face damaging their vehicle or worse still, serious injury.
Irish Rail warn people to always use level crossings safely.
Always use level crossings safely to protect yourself and others.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 5, 2022
Obey the warning signs and lights #Alwayssafe@TFIupdates @RSAIreland pic.twitter.com/llTFiyMpUm
Outgoing KCETB chairman, Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere congratulates and welcomes the incoming chairman, Cllr Fergal Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.