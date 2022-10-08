President Higgins expresses national shock at Creeslough explosion

President Michael D Higgins has said the shock of the explosion in Creeslough which has killed at least seven people will be shared by people throughout the country.

Gardaí confirmed on Saturday morning that a further four more bodies were recovered from the debris overnight following the explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the President said the tragedy is a terrible blow to a close-knit community “where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.”

The President paid special tribute to the members of the local community and emergency services from across the island “who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night”.

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives and those who were injured.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

The Taoiseach said people across the island are numbed “by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life”.



“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances."