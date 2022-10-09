REVEALED: The venue for the National Ploughing Championships 2023

The National Ploughing Championships is set to return to Ratheniska in County Laois for a second year given the triumph of this year’s event.

The total attendance figures for the 2022 ‘Ploughing’ came to an amazing 277,000 visitors and with over 1,700 exhibitors it was an incredible success. Now organisers have confirmed, Europe’s Largest Outdoor event is set to return from September 19th to 21st next year.

The widely popular site was confirmed as the ideal location for next year’s event at the National Ploughing Championships prize-giving ceremony attended by over 500 in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Speaking after the announcement the NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to be staging the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois again next year. Feedback from landowners, the local community and the wider public has been very positive and all were very enthusiastic to see a return.”

“Speaking also with many of the exhibitors and visitors over the three days throughout the event, all were very vocal about their wishes to have it staged again in Ratheniska given how well it worked as a location this year. The site has proved popular for several reasons including its central location and surrounding road and rail network. By and large most people travelled to the site with ease and the minimum of traffic delays. This has certainly helped the event in being such a success this year and we look forward to 2023.”

Anna May McHugh also congratulated all of the winners who were awarded at today’s prize-giving ceremony.

Supreme World Ploughing Conventional Champion Eamonn Tracey from Carlow will again represent Ireland in next year’s World Ploughing Contest in Latvia. And Supreme World Ploughing Champion John Whelan from Wexford will take part in the Reversible Class.