11 Oct 2022

Sniffer dog helps gardai seize large quantity of cocaine

Sniffer dog helps gardai seize large quantity of cocaine

Reporter:

David Power

11 Oct 2022 10:44 AM

Gardai have seized 18kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.26 million during an ongoing investigation. 

On Monday 10th October 2022 as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.
 
The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port and in a subsequent search of the vehicle, 18kgs of cocaine was located within the vehicle. The drugs, with an estimated value of €1.26 million were subsequently seized.

The services of the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Customs dog "James” were utilised during the search of the vehicle.
 
A 54 year-old man and a 43 year-old woman were arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. They are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Following today’s operation, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Organised & Serious Crime, Paul Cleary said: "The continued collaboration between An Garda Síochána and our colleagues at Revenue Customs Service, has dismantled a significant importation route for cocaine to be smuggled through our ports of entry. This joint activity assists in our goal to keep people safe and seize dangerous drugs, preventing them from reaching our communities”. 
 
Revenue Assistant Secretary, Lynda Slattery acknowledged the excellent co-operation between Revenue and An Garda Síochána which resulted in today’s cocaine seizure valued at €1.25 million.

"This ongoing co-operation is helping to fight the serious problem of illicit drugs being imported into the country, funding organised crime and ruining many lives. Revenue will continue to deploy its enforcement resources to protect our frontiers."

