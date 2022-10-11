Search

11 Oct 2022

 'It's been a tough few years' - Miriam O'Callaghan launches new mental health fundraiser

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

11 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

People are encouraged to participate in a new mental health challenge in aid of a charity offering free counselling and support. 

The 'Row Your Demons' challenge - launched today (October 11) by Miriam O'Callaghan as part of World Mental Health Awareness Month - asks people across the country to use a rowing machine for half an hour and donate €50 to Turn2Me. 

According to Turn2Me, accessible mental health services are more important now than ever, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic and amid the rising cost-of-living crisis. 

Everyone taking part in the fundraiser will fund a counselling session for someone in Ireland. 

Speaking about the initiative, Miriam said, "So many people across the country are suffering with anxiety, depression, grief, and loneliness, and many of these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic and again with the rising cost of living. 

"It’s been a tough few years for many people, which is why it’s so important to support charities like Turn2Me that offer professional, accessible mental health services in Ireland.” 

The co-founder to Turn2Me, Oisín Scollard, also commented. 

He said, "Row Your Demons is a great fundraiser for gym-goers across the country! Half an hour on a rowing machine is challenging but doable, and the funds raised go towards a great cause. People can row for half an hour on their own or go with a group of mates to the gym and row alongside each other. 

"If they wish, people can also tag their friends on social media and nominate them to get involved in the Row Your Demons challenge. It’s a great challenge and all money raised will go towards funding professional one-to-one counselling sessions for people in Ireland.” 

People can get involved in the Row Your Demons challenge by using a rowing machine for half an hour and donating €50 to Turn2Me on Turn2Me.ie or by clicking here

Photography by Mark Stedman

