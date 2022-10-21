Two arrested in relation to seizure of illegal drugs worth over €1m

Two people have been arrested in relation to the seizure of over €1m worth of illegal drugs.
As part of Operation TARA, Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit have seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine following a search operation in Dublin 18 yesterday (Thursday October 20).
Shortly before 7,30pm yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford, during the course of which €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was discovered.
A man and woman, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in relation to the seizure. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.
All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
