26 Oct 2022

Gardai appeal for information about two vehicles in shooting probe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 7:05 PM

Gardai investigating the shooting of a man in Dublin have appealed for information in relation to the movements of a car and a van believed to have been involved in the incident.

A man, aged in his 30s, is in Tallaght University Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the Donmore Crescent area on Tuesday evening.

Gardai said that no other person was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the shooting to come forward.

They said they are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage, including dashcam, to make this available to them.

Gardai are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a blue Volkswagen Golf, with partial registration number 06-KE-43**, and a white Ford Transit Connect, with partial registration number 10-D-180**.

The Ford was found burned out in Westbourne Green, Clondalkin a short time later.

Both vehicles are believed to be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information in relation to the movement of these vehicles between 5pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday evening is asked to contact gardai at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

