Status Orange warning for rain and thunderstorms

Met Eireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties.

The Status Orange warning from the Irish meteorological service covers all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford – and comes into effect at 11pm on Thursday night.

It said that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding. The warning remains in place until 5.15pm on Friday. WEATHER DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Status Orange – Rain and thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan Monaghan Tipperary WaterfordMet Éireann Weather Warninghttps://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding Valid: 23:00 Thursday 27/10/2022 to 07:00 Friday 28/10/2022 pic.twitter.com/QAY0va36p0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2022

Met Éireann's National Outlook says clear spells at first tomorrow night. Rain will develop in the southwest, extending along southern coasts, then slowly pushing northwards. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds.

National Forecast issued by Met Éireann on October 27 at 5:32 pm

Thursday evening / night: Mild and muggy this evening, most areas will be dry, however showery rain in the southwest will push into Munster and Leinster through the evening, turning heavy with a chance of thunderstorms . Moderate southerly winds will increase fresh and gusty.

Blustery tonight with rain becoming widespread and heavy, especially in the east with the chance of embedded thunderstorms, while some flooding is likely in the east. Rain will become confined to the north and east of the country later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southeast winds, veering southwesterly later. Increasing strong to gale force for a time along eastern and southeastern coasts.

Friday: Starting wet and blustery in the northeast as the heavy rain clears away. Drier brighter conditions will follow from the southwest, although showers will develop in the west through the morning, extending to all areas by afternoon and some will be heavy or thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.

Saturday: Rain over the southern half of the country will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Most places will be dry on Saturday night, there is a chance of heavy showers on coasts of the south and east, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal districts at times. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Sunday: Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong at times in the afternoon and around showers.

Current indications suggest the weather remains unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday and early next week with further spells of rain or showers. It'll be windy at times and temperatures are expected to fall back a few degrees to the more seasonal average.