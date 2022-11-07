Dozens of children wait for beds at overcrowded Irish hospitals today (Nov 7)

Dozens of children are waiting for beds at overcrowded Irish hospitals today (November 7).

According to the daily Trolley Watch Report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Oranisation (INMO), a total of 560 admitted patients are waiting in emergency departments and wards across the country, 22 of whom are under the age of 16.

Twelve children are waiting at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, eight are in Temple Street Children's University Hospital, while two others are present at other hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital across Ireland today, followed by Cork University Hospital (59 admitted patients), Letterkenny University Hospital (48), and University Hospital Galway (42).

Five hospitals nationwide are free of overcrowding, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, and Nenagh General Hospital.

Just one person each is waiting at University Hospital Waterford and Our Lady's Hospital Navan, while two wait at Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis.

Just under 450 patients were waiting for beds at hospitals across the country at the same time in 2021, with University Hospital Limerick coming out as the most overcrowded (70 patients).

A total of 137 patients were waiting for beds at Irish hospitals at the same time in 2020.

University Hospital Limerick was again the most overcrowded with 36 patients waiting for beds.