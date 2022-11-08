13 people to appear in court today on burglary charges

Thirteen people are due to appear in court later today, Tuesday, in relation to burglary related crime.

Gardaí confirmed that following an investigation under Operation Thor focusing on the J District which consists of Clontarf, Howth and Raheny Garda Stations, a total of 13 persons are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, on the morning of Tuesday, 8th November, 2022, in relation to burglary related crime.

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence led policing.

Detective Superintendent David Kennedy of the R and J Districts said: "the Garda activity under Operation Thor focuses on crime prevention and protecting communities in conjunction with crime investigation and operational activity. The local communities of Raheny, Clontarf and Howth will continue to see visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary related crime.”

"We take burglary very seriously. We understand that it can be both financially costly and emotionally devastating and will ensure every burglary and associated crime is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard.”

As a result of the latest phase of this operation, on Tuesday, 8th November, 2022, 13 persons will appear before the district courts relating to offences of burglary, trespass, possession of implements and articles used in thefts, robbery and unauthorised taking of vehicles and handling of stolen property.

A total of 35 charges will be preferred before the courts resulting in the detection of 28 incidents.

Today’s action contributes to an already proactive approach to property crimes under Operation Thor within the DMR North and An Garda Síochána’s mission statement to keep people safe.

An Garda Síochána continue to actively investigate all matters reported to them.

Detective Superintendent Kennedy concluded saying "as the clocks go back, and as the nights draw in earlier, please look out for anything or anyone suspicious in your neighbourhood - burglars often target properties near each other so reporting something happening in your street could prevent you or your neighbour from becoming the next victim.”