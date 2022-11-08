Search

08 Nov 2022

'Road traffic collisions claim lives' - Gardaí confirm 130 road deaths this year so far

Mary MCFadden

08 Nov 2022 1:12 PM

One hundred and thirty people have died in 124 collisions on Irish roads this year so far.  

That's according to An Garda Síochána, who confirmed the figure on social media yesterday morning (November 7). 

It marks an increase of 15 deaths (or 12%) compared to the same period in 2021 (115 people in 104 collisions), and 14 more (or 11%) when compared to 2019 (116 people in 106 collisions). 

In a post published on their official Twitter page, Gardaí stated: "There have been 130 fatalities on our roads thus far in 2022. We all have a role to play in assuring we keep this to a minimum. Road traffic collisions claim lives and irreparably change others." 

The latest Garda statistics reveal 25 pedestrians died in road collisions in 2022, as well as 54 drivers, 21 passengers, one e-scooter driver/passenger, 21 motorcyclists, 7 pedal cyclists, and 1 pillion passenger (travel seated behind a motorcyclist/scooter). 

Two of the 130 road traffic deaths recorded this year occurred in the first week of November 2022, both in Co Clare. 

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal collision on the R352, Mountshannon on Saturday November 5 in which a pedestrian in his 80s died.  

The second collision occurred in the village of Clooney on the outskirts of Ennis and involved two vehicles - a car and a truck - on the R352. 

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 50s, was fatally injured during the collision. 

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Traffic fatality figures are reportedly correct up to and including 9am today (November 8 2022). 

