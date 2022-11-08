Deodorant can explosion causes damage and injuries

Photographs shared by the Dublin Fire Brigade show that a window of the bedroom was blown out as result of the explosion.
Last night, a person had to be treated for burns to their body after being injured by a deodorant can which exploded.
The official Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) account on Twitter said that firefighters were called to an explosion in Dublin home.
It is believed that a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time, causing the can to heat up and explode.
Photographs shared by the DFB show that a window of the bedroom was blown out as result of the explosion.
A message to Kilkenny householders - ensure that if you are lighting a candle that it is placed in a suitable location.
