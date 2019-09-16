Kilkenny plough men seek All Ireland glory in Carlow

The National Ploughing championships begin tomorrow (Tuesday) in Fenagh, Co Carlow.



The Kilkenny plough team has been training hard and making sure all their equipment is in order ahead of the All Ireland. Brian Ireland who competes in the senior reversible class said that spirits are high and that he and the team will be disappointed if they don't bring home one gold at least, any maybe more.Kilkenny Team

Three Furrow Conventional Plough Class - Ned Conway; Under 28 Conventional Plough Class - Walter Crowley; Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Tommy Cuddihy; Novice Conventional Plough Class - Darren Cuddihy; Farmerette Conventional Plough Class - Siobhan Dermody; Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - John Doody; Under 21 Conventional Plough Class - PJ Hartley; Senior Conventional Plough Class - Thomas Hartley; Senior Reversible Plough Class - Gary Ireland; Senior Reversible Plough - Brian Ireland; Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Class - Tom Kielty; Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class Peter McDonald; U-28 Reversible Plough Class - Daniel O’Dwyer; Novice Reversible Plough Class - Conor Ryan

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year at the ploughing, including Fashion Shows, Meggers, Sheep Shearing, Hunt Chase, Fun Fair, Food Trail, Craft Demonstrations, Pony Games, Live Music and Dancing, Vintage Ploughing, Threshing, Fun Fair, Loy Digging, Motor Show with celebrities and well known faces everywhere Ploughing 2019 is not to be missed.