BREAKING - Major enterprise awards for Kilkenny company at Ploughing

A Kilkenny company has won a major award at the National Ploughing Championships.

Reave Technology, based in Ballyragget, won the Young Innovator of the Year Award at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena at the championships in Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

The arena is showcasing 50 of the most ground-breaking agri-innovations on offer nationwide.

Reave Technology, makes tailor-made software that allows companies to effectively manage their data in a way that is both efficient and secure. We're always looking for new ways in which we can develop and grow our system. Join us on our journey today!