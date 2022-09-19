Search

20 Sept 2022

Ploughing 2022: The best farming jokes to say at this year's Ploughing!!

For the week that's in it, we have put together ten of the best farming jokes that will have you 'scythes' splitting with laughter.... 

19 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

Why did the cow jump over the moon ?
Because the farmer had cold hands

Did you hear about the farmer who won the top award?
He was out standing in his own field

What do you call a cow with no legs?
Ground beef.

What do you call a sleeping bull?
A Bulldozer.

What did the mammy cow say to the baby cow when it was getting late?
It’s pasture bedtime.

What day of the week do potatoes fear the most?
Fry-day!

Why is it impossible to keep a secret on a farm?
Because the potatoes have eyes and the corn has ears.

What did the one cow say to the other cow when it knew it was making up stories?
That's 'udder' nonsense

What did the farmer use to figure out how big his round field was?
A pro-tractor.

Did you hear about the magic combine harvester?
It turned into a field.

