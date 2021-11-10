Ireland soccer stars visit children in hospital and have a virtual chat

Republic of Ireland players paid a visit this week to children at CHI at Temple Street and CHI at Crumlin ahead of the Christmas season.

With the COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the players chatted with the children at both hospitals virtually as Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty visited Temple Street, and John Egan and Chiedozie Ogbene visited Crumlin.

Coleman and Doherty visited two huge Ireland fans in Temple Street, 15-year old Liam Roche and nine-year old Dexter Murmane where they were asked about the Portugal qualifier coming up at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

At Crumlin, Egan and Ogbene were brought around the ward by the staff at the hospital as the Ireland players look to raise spirits ahead of the Christmas period.

Chief Executive, Children’s Health Ireland, Eilísh Hardiman said the impact these types of visits have on children in hospital cannot be underestimated.

"We have some very sick children in our hospitals and it’s been an incredibly hard year for them with restrictions meaning few visits and far fewer entertainments than we can normally accommodate.

"From all in CHI, I want to sincerely thank the players for giving their time and bringing genuine joy to our patients while they stay with us," Ms Hardiman said.