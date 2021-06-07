€181,000 in cash seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort

€181,000 in cash seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort

Reporter:

Reporter

Following a recent vehicle search at Rosslare Europort, cash with a value of €181,000 was seized.

The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered freight vehicle, intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cash.  

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and was seized by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his twenties, originally from Poland, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number - 1800 295 295.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie