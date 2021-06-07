€181,000 in cash seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort

Following a recent vehicle search at Rosslare Europort, cash with a value of €181,000 was seized.

The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered freight vehicle, intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cash.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and was seized by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his twenties, originally from Poland, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number - 1800 295 295.