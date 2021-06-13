Kilkenny TD calls for Mother and Baby Homes Commissioners to go before Oireachtas Committee

Local TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion, has urged Commissioners of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to ‘do the right thing’ by survivors and go before the Oireachtas Committee on Children.



Deputy Funchion is Chair of the Oireachtas Committee. Last week the Oireachtas Committee on Children wrote to all three commissioners and re-issued an invitation for them to go before the committee and answer important questions which survivors have.



“We have proposed the date of 17th June, but will be flexible to accommodate the Commissioners at a time when they are available,” Deputy Funchion said.

“We had previously invited them earlier this year and were disappointed when the invitation was declined.

“I believe it is vital that survivors can get answers to the very reasonable questions that they have. Many survivors have been left distressed and re-traumatised by the way in which the Commission has gone about its work and particularly in the aftermath following the report’s publication.



“I was shocked to see one Commissioner speaking at an academic event earlier this week about her work on the Commission, when she had previously declined by request to appear before the Oireachtas Committee. Some of the remarks made by Professor Daly during this week’s seminar were deeply concerning and risk undermining her work and that of the commission.



“Survivors deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion. This report has profound implications for their lives and they have a right to transparency and accountability from the Commission.”