Gardai investigating after house petrol bombed in midlands

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Gardai are investigating after a house was allegedly petrol bombed in the midlands at the weekend. 

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in the Glebe Street area of Birr that occurred at approximately 1am on Sunday morning. 

It is reported a group of youths broke windows and threw an alleged petrol bomb at the premises.

No injuries have been reported at this time and investigations are ongoing.

