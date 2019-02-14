Girl Guides and Brownies in Kilkenny urged to take the Engineers Week Challenge

Engineers Ireland is calling on Girl Guide and Brownie units in Kilkenny to take the Engineers Week Challenge to become Ireland’s Top Guide and Brownie Engineers.

During Engineers Week, taking place from 2 – 8 March 2019, Guides and Brownies are encouraged to work towards gaining the Guide Engineering Badge or Brownie Engineering Badge with their unit and devise an innovative project that could be commercially produced. Each entry submitted before the 15 March deadline will be judged by the Engineers Ireland STEPS Dragons, with the winners crowned ‘Ireland’s Top Guide Engineers’ or ‘Ireland’s Top Brownie Engineers’.

Director General of Engineers Ireland, Caroline Spillane, said: “The Guide Engineering Badge and Brownie Engineering Badge helps to engage young girls to work through a variety of fun engineering challenges based on creative thinking, curiosity and team-work. We hope as many units in Kilkenny will engage in this Engineers Week Challenge and we look forward to crowning Ireland’s Top Guide and Brownie Engineers.”

Chief Commissioner of the Irish Girl Guides, Helen Concannon, said: “As one of the largest girl-only organisations in Ireland, we are delighted to provide more opportunities for our girls to develop their skills in STEM and engage with engineering activities. Ireland’s Top Guide and Brownie Engineers competition will encourage our Units to experience the engineering design process from start to finish. The key thing is not the competition but taking part, and the girls creating projects and believing in themselves.”

Now its 13th year, Engineers Week is a campaign held annually to promote engineering as a career and the importance of the profession to Ireland. The week-long campaign is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - funded under Science Foundation Ireland’s Discover Programme and supported by industry leaders, Intel, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Arup and ESB.

As well as the Irish Girl Guides and Brownies Engineers Week Challenge, engineering organisations, third-level institutions, the public sector and teachers are also encouraged to run their own classroom-based activities, quizzes and competitions.

To register your unit for Ireland’s Top Guide and Brownie Engineer competition, download free resources and find out more about events taking place around the country, visit: www.engineersweek.ie