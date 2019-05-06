€126,000 Amenity Grants awarded to Kilkenny groups

More than €126,000 in local Amenity Grants have been awarded to community and residents’ groups by Kilkenny County Council.



The grants range from €200 to €2,500 depending on the applications. Some residents’ groups asked for funding for the maintenance of their estates, grass cutting, or for the installation of fencing, seating or rainwater harvesting.



Some of the larger amounts were given for the development of a paddock in Thomastown and the maintenance of Graignamanagh Abbey Hall.



Funding was also given for mowing and strimming equipment, a sundial, fairy garden improvements and a sweeper for an astroturf pitch.



In total 163 groups applied for funding under the Amenity Grants scheme.



Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Eamonn Aylward, said a huge amount of work has been done by a huge amount of community groups. While many of the groups are not getting as much as they wanted the council tried to spread the funds around.