Kilkenny City councillors pay tribute to Freeman of the City Pat Shortis

Kilkenny city councillors paid tribute to former Freeman of Kilkenny city Pat Shortis at their final meeting before the local elections, this afternoon (Friday, May 17).

Mr Shortis passed away earlier this week, at the age of 98.

This afternoon councillors paid tribute to Mr Shortis, whose funeral took place this morning.

The meeting was adjourned for five minutes as a mark of respect to Kilkenny's favourite son.