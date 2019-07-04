Joe and Lily celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss at the Ballyfoyle Show!

Pictured (above) sitting front and centre are Joe and Lily Walsh, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday at the Ballyfoyle show.

Married in 1954, they had seven children, 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to date.



Joe and Lily have ensured their love of horses continued through their family.

Pictured seated on the horse is one of his great grandchildren, Grace at her first Ballyfoyle Gymkhana.

Picture: Vicky Comerford