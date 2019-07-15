Kilkenny pet owners urged to be vigilant in hot weather

With Met Eireann predicting highs of 24 degrees today, Petmania, Ireland’s leading pet specialist retailer, are urging people to look after their dogs and cats as well as themselves in the sunshine.

Pets can overheat and suffer heatstroke, just like humans. Below are some signs to watch out for to make sure your four-legged friend isn’t suffering in the sun.

Make sure they’re not staggering around, having a seizure or in a stupor (state of unconsciousness).

If they have a rapid heartbeat, it is often a sign of overheating, or struggling to breath in the heat.

A temperature of 40 – 43 °C.

A dark or bright red, sticky or dry tongue and gums is often a sign your pet is struggling.

Also watch out for bloody diarrhoea or vomiting.



It is vitally important that pet owners keep pets cool during extreme sunshine. This is easily achieved by carrying out the following steps:

Do not leave your pet unattended in the car or unventilated areas.

Keep your pet in the shade and out of the heat.

Make sure cold water is available to them at all times.

Call your vet if you have any concerns about heat stroke.