Shock as Kilkenny left out of Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists

There is great disappointment in Kilkenny today as it has been revealed the city has not made it on to the final list of Foodie Destinations 2019.

Last year Kilkenny was crowned the national winner in the public vote.

However, the Restaurants Association of Ireland are today announcedthe 2019 Finalists for Foodie Destinations 2019, sponsored by FBD Insurance, and there is no Kilkenny.

The 2019 Finalists are:

Mid & East Antrim Borough

Taste Causeway/Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

Cavan

The Food Coast Donegal

Galway

Monaghan & Glaslough

Waterford

Donegal Town

Tralee



Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite 2019 Finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie. Voting opens on Wednesday 24th July and closes on Thursday 20th August. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.

CEO of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins said “We are delighted to have such a broad range of entries for Foodie Destinations 2019. Ireland has a diverse food landscape and we can’t wait to see the unique contributions that the Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists are making.”