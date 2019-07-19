Kilkenny included in Status Yellow weather warning from Met Éireann

A Status Yellow rainfall weather warning has been extended nationally with Met Éireann saying flooding, thunderstorms and hazardous driving set to be the impact.

‪Met Éireann has said heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short spaces of time on Friday and early Friday leading to localized spot flooding.‬

Met Éireann says heavy showers or longer spells of rain develop widely on Friday with thunderstorms and localised spot flooding.

There could be some hazy sunny spells at times too in spots and it will be humid with top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, but 16 or 17 degrees in the north and northwest. Light to moderate winds will freshen in the south and it will become very blustery along western and southern coasts.

The heavy or thundery showers look set to continue into Friday evening and at first tonight. Met Éireann warns that they will be prolonged in parts especially in the midlands and north with spot flooding likely.

It is forecast to become drier and clearer from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with a moderate to fresh northwest wind.

‪The Status Yellow rain warning is valid from 6 am on Friday to 3 am on Saturday.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 20TH JULY

Tomorrow is looking bright with sunny spells and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures around 16 to 21 degrees in moderate West to Northwest winds backing Westerly.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Much of Saturday night will be dry but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with rain developing in Western parts towards morning and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north with the best chance of dry and bright weather in the east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in fresh southerly winds. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 15 to 17 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, with drier weather following from the South towards morning.

Monday will be a very warm, humid and breezy day. A good deal of dry weather with some hazy sunshine but cloudier in the West with some rain likely at times near the coasts. Highest temperatures 20 to 26 degrees.

Similar for Tuesday, moderate Southerly winds will bring in very warm conditions but some rain is likely at times in parts of the West. Further East probably a lot of dry weather with sunny spells. Fresh southerly winds will ease. Highest temperatures 19 to 25 degrees.

Wednesday will bring some heavy showers with light variable winds but it still looks very warm and close.