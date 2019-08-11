Leaving Cert and CAO Round 1 offer dates and Ask WIT supports

To coincide with the release of the 2019 Leaving Certificate results, Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) Ask team will be on hand to answer queries regarding Round 1 CAO offers from Tuesday, 13 August 2019.

Prospective student and their parents can avail of dedicated CAO offers helplines (051 834176 / 051 834177), and WhatsApp SMS supports (087-3771770) ahead of the Round 1 Acceptances closing date on Friday, 23 August 2019.

This year WIT is also offering prospective students and their parents who have questions about CAO Round 1 offers the opportunity to meet one-to-one with a member of WIT's Schools' Liaison team by visiting the main Cork Road campus 9.30am and 2pm daily from Thursday, 15 August to Saturday, 17 August 2019.

Students are encouraged to carefully consider all CAO Round 1 offers and reminded they must acknowledge the offer and accept it through the CAO website. The round one acceptances closing date is Friday, 23 August 2019 at 5.15pm.