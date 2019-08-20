Closure order lifted from Kilkenny take away

Good news for Kilkenny kebab lovers - a local take away that was closed by the HSE last week has been allowed to re-open.

Kilkenny Kebabish, on Walkin Street, was served with a closure order last Friday. However that order has now been lifted, meaning any issues that concerned the HSE inspector have now been improved to their satisfaction, and the take away is free to resume business.

Earlier today we reported on information released by the Food Safety Authority on the closure. They have now issued updated information.

No details were given for the closure.