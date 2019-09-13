Help Barnardos provide vulnerable children with a brighter future this National Collection Day

Barnardos children’s charity works with more than 17,700 children and families each year and have over 550 families waiting for a service around the country.

Barnardos urgently needs donations from the public to reach these families. Today more than 2,000 volunteers will take to the streets to shake buckets for Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell Technologies. To help, please give what you can when you see Barnardos collectors on the street today or donate online at www.barnardos.ie.

Barnardos believes that what happens to us as children shapes the adults we become. Children facing the heavy burden of living with domestic abuse, neglect, parental mental health issues, poverty, and alcohol or drug abuse need Barnardos support. The children’s charity has 41 centres throughout Ireland that provide a safe space for vulnerable children and families lending support when they need it most.

Barnardos CEO, Suzanne Connolly said: “Last year we saw a 16% increase in the demand for our services and our waiting lists grow year – on – year. National statistics tell us that 1 in 10 children live in poverty – and right now, we have more than 550 families waiting for our help. Our National Collection Day is a very important day because it raises much-needed funds to allow us to reach more children and their families. We are so grateful to our sponsor, Dell Technologies, who have supported us to ensure our National Collection day grows year on year. Please donate what you can on September 13th and help provide a brighter future for children in communities throughout Ireland www.barnardos.ie”.

Barnardos Ambassador Richard Sadlier said: "I’ve seen first-hand how much of a difference Barnardos makes in the lives of the children they work with. It’s incredibly important, valuable and much-needed support that makes an immediate and lasting impact, so I’d urge everyone with any spare cash to please donate what they can on Friday September 13th."

Denis Lucey, Site Leader, Dell Technologies, Cherrywood said: “At Dell Technologies Ireland, we are proud to be supporting Barnardos National Collection taking place across Ireland today. For the third year running, team members will be getting out on the streets of Cork, Dublin and Limerick with their buckets to raise as much as they can to support the life-changing work undertaken by Barnardos each year of the year. We’d encourage everyone to give as much as they can to Barnardos collectors in your local area. If you don’t see a Barnardos collector on the street today, please donate online at www.barnardos.ie to help them reach children and families who need their help.

Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble, said: “Our National Collection Day is a highlight in our calendar every year. To see so many volunteers stepping out to support us year on year is a wonderful thing, we really could not continue to do the great work in communities across the country without their help. Our aim is to reach more families and it is only with the continued support of the public that we will be able to do so. Please give what you can on Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell Technologies, on September 13th.”

Please donate to any of the 2,000 volunteers across Ireland today or donate online at www.barnardos.ie